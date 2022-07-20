Previous
Lakehead Track by sandradavies
Photo 817

Lakehead Track

21 Jan 2022, I left Nelson at 12:30 and took a shuttle to St Arnaud. It was sunny and warm, lots of bird sounds. I followed the track that sits beside Lake Rotoiti for 10km, a gentle walk up to the first hut (Lakehead Hut) on this 8-day hike. It was so nice to walk away from the noise of families and boats enjoying the lake front and into the sounds of nature.
That peaceful feeling of walking on mulched path tracks came back almost immediately, but my coordination took a wee bit longer after a few weeks away from the track. At a wander it took 3 hours to do the 10km, I must have rested over Christmas for too long.
20th July 2022

SandraD

@sandradavies
Christina
Resting over christmas is surely not a bad thing. I follow a TA facebook page and have heard others say that the first day back after a few off is often hard going.
July 20th, 2022  
