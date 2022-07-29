Lost in the dry river bed all morning

All packed up and off at 8:00am to start this new section, Boyle Village to Arthurs Pass. Most people hitch to Windy Point cutting 10km off the distance and missing out the Tui track at the start. I chose to walk across the river beds of Boyle River to get to that same spot.

Once I reached the dry river bed, I couldn’t find any markers. I crossed the river several times, thigh deep and running swiftly searching for the direction. Still no markers so back and forward I went across the river looking for a track, the area was massive. After an hour I found a marker only to lose the way again crashing through spikey matagouri trees. My directional skills were truly challenged until I found a marker and went behind these beautiful trees. Oh yes, I sat and rethought whether I would reach Hope Kiwi Hut tonight, 17km away. It was early afternoon and really hot.