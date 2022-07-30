Previous
Hurunui by sandradavies
Hurunui

I set off to walk the cattle flats, a massive space on the valley floor. Walking tracks up the middle that didn’t seem to end. A majestic space before climbing the Kiwi Saddle 677m. It was very hot and dry.
SandraD

