Leaving Hurunui by sandradavies
Leaving Hurunui

Leaving the Hurunui Hut and walking for an hour the sun popped up. I tend to look behind mainly in case I get lost I would recognise something. I see so much using this practise. However the light changes so quickly.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
