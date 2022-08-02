Find the way

Day 83, getting to Arthurs Pass was the most challenging of my entire 2200km walk. I arrived at the Morrison Aitken turnoff and headed straight for Otira, a rising braided river.

The day started in making good time to reach Kiwi Hut having turned back yesterday. But then I couldn’t find cairn markers in the dry rock river beds and across the 4WD tracks or across the grassed river beds. I was rushing to beat the weather. Flummoxed, cold and lost I was way off track for 2 hours.

The rain was heavier at the Morrison turnoff. What a relief, I was where I was meant to be but still had to get to and cross Otira River in rising water.

The rest is a long story but I did get across and arrive at The Sanctuary where I met up with others I’d met along the track.