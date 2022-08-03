Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 843
Wayne in Christchurch art studio
I met Wayne on the track and he agreed to collect three of us and put us up in Christchurch until the weather cleared. His partner is an artist, she took me into her studio at her university. Here is Wayne hanging some artwork for her in her studio.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
1093
photos
42
followers
53
following
230% complete
View this month »
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021 Current
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close