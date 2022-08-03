Previous
Wayne in Christchurch art studio by sandradavies
Photo 843

Wayne in Christchurch art studio

I met Wayne on the track and he agreed to collect three of us and put us up in Christchurch until the weather cleared. His partner is an artist, she took me into her studio at her university. Here is Wayne hanging some artwork for her in her studio.
