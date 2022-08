Cycle Tekapo to Twizel

Mostly cycling next to the Ohau Canal but a couple of wooded areas helped break the cycle track up. Next to a huge stoned rock area covering several football fields a sign said ‘no stopping this is a flood zone’. So I kept going, up and down along the stoney track.



A very pretty 50km cycle



It wasn’t long before the muster of bikes, packs and gear was bundled into the Bespoke Bikes van and we were off to Lake Ohau Lodge for the night.