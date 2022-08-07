Previous
Next
Mt Martha Saddle (1680m) by sandradavies
Photo 851

Mt Martha Saddle (1680m)

I've been walking 89 days and am starting to have company each night.

This walk started at Avon Burn stream so wet feet from the get go and continued in a steady climb up Mt Martha. The track was a 4WD that went right over the top so an easy track to walk on, but a gradual continual climb up toward an avalanche path beyond the saddle. At the top the mist turned to snow as it gently fell, it was also cold but no wind.

The descent was easy along an unmarked bulldozer track to reach tussock and a swamp I crossed to cross Timaru Creek. Very soon a toilet was on the track after a small climb and I had to look for the way down to the hut or I'd have missed it.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
If you follow the faint track that leads to the right horizon, Martha's Saddle climbs through the misted area top right. Snow fell up there very gently.
August 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise