Mt Martha Saddle (1680m)

I've been walking 89 days and am starting to have company each night.



This walk started at Avon Burn stream so wet feet from the get go and continued in a steady climb up Mt Martha. The track was a 4WD that went right over the top so an easy track to walk on, but a gradual continual climb up toward an avalanche path beyond the saddle. At the top the mist turned to snow as it gently fell, it was also cold but no wind.



The descent was easy along an unmarked bulldozer track to reach tussock and a swamp I crossed to cross Timaru Creek. Very soon a toilet was on the track after a small climb and I had to look for the way down to the hut or I'd have missed it.