Glendhu Bay Track

16km 4 hours, I left my cabin after cooking a big breakfast in the kitchen. I spend two nights in Wanaka catching up with friends and cooking home cooked meals I'd been thinking about eating in a while.



The track was a gentle undulating walk leaving Wanaka lakeside passing the famous Wanaka tree into Damper Bay before passing through a private boat shed at the bay's head. It then continued through to Glendhu Bay Lakeside Holiday Park. Rain and clouds were gathering and the wind was building up as the track turned to meet it head on.



I caught up with Laura and we walked a short way together, she intended to walk beyond the camp and I had heaps of time so she walked on ahead hoping to miss the weather. A local lady I met and chatted to told me that a hut on Milford Track was closed due to Covid. (18 Feb 22) I'm quite glad I can avoid city crowds in going bush.