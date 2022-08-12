Motatapu Alpine Track 3 days

I set off in light rain for Fern Burn Hut from the campsite. I had learnt there is always a bit of walking to get to the trail head and it was no different today.



Motatapu is an alpine track with three steep climbs over 1200m. My intention was to go hut to hut. The track went through forest before entering the tussock country. It then began the steep gradient ascent. Breath taking views and tight open and steep sidles.



Last night the blustery wind was a test for my tent for what lays ahead. The tent shivered but stood up to it well, I felt secure and slept surprisingly well. Through the night the whole tent swayed and danced about but stayed put on the ground, no stakes were lifted. This morning I was up and off with my wet weather pack all set for the conditions. I quickly dragged my tent and pack under shelter before the showers started so I packed a dry tent.



It was a short pleasant walk with lots of uphill. I wasn’t phased maybe resting more frequently is required.