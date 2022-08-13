Previous
Next
Plenty of choice leaving Highland Creek Hut by sandradavies
Photo 863

Plenty of choice leaving Highland Creek Hut

The full hut rose to life quietly as everyone went about their breakfast and packing routine. I said goodbye to Laura, Clo and Sien who had intentions of missing huts meaning fast walking over two climbs. Ginny and Nick have a similar plan to me so I left next at 8:30 for a steep climb that started at the hut. It was not long when Nick joined me to watch the sun rise over the hills behind us in this shot.

Here I come into the mountains again where it is lush and green. I reached the top of Jack Halls Saddle 1275m where views 360° high above the valley on the peaks are well worth stopping to enjoy before dropping down again into the valley of hills to find a hut. The descent was a creek crossing deep in the valley then sidling and ridges to the hut.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
At the moment I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images from my 5 month hike, I only carried my cell phone. I...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise