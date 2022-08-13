Plenty of choice leaving Highland Creek Hut

The full hut rose to life quietly as everyone went about their breakfast and packing routine. I said goodbye to Laura, Clo and Sien who had intentions of missing huts meaning fast walking over two climbs. Ginny and Nick have a similar plan to me so I left next at 8:30 for a steep climb that started at the hut. It was not long when Nick joined me to watch the sun rise over the hills behind us in this shot.



Here I come into the mountains again where it is lush and green. I reached the top of Jack Halls Saddle 1275m where views 360° high above the valley on the peaks are well worth stopping to enjoy before dropping down again into the valley of hills to find a hut. The descent was a creek crossing deep in the valley then sidling and ridges to the hut.