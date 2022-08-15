Roses Hut to Macetown

This section ended the Motatapu Alpine Track at the historic village of Macetown, population zero. But first the final climb up 470m and over Roses Saddle 1270m. To then descend into the Arrow River. Max and Becks walked ahead, Ginny and Nick followed them and then me at the back. My intention was to camp at Macetown, another shortish day.



I just love these open spaces of ridge walking and I’m sad this is about to end. Normally trees or hills block the view but to be up high in the open is amazing. Once the river was in sight the signs often made no sense. Our group decided to walk the 4km river track to Macetown. Once in the river behind me I heard my name called, it was Nick. They got a bit lost and were ahead of me all day until now.



We had a good laugh and then walked the river together, thigh deep at times and dipping down into it on other times. Lots of fun.