Kiwi Burn Hut

Max walked on ahead at his fast pace and I followed behind Becks. We stopped for a pee break as we negotiated the track up from the lake. After leaving the undulating beech forest filled with moss and very green, we came across a large grass area with hidden streams. Around the corner we saw the hut.



We washed in the stream, filled our water bottles and made our dinner. The wind was cold, it took a while to warm up and relax after the cold stream water. Another lovely hut with the stream running just behind the hut.