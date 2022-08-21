Our beautiful land

The flats heading to Carey's Hut.

The beauty of our land brings to mind the poem that is supposed to resemble losing a loved one. But every day this is where I wandered in my mind. No internet and only the beauty of the land for company and the weather for a party.



If you're wondering where to find me,

I'll tell where I’ll be,

I'm in that in between bit,

that space where sky meets sea,

in the whispers of the trees

and the edges of your dreams,

close enough to almost touch

but slightly out of reach.

I'm in the moon and in the stars.

Inside but never really far, and always, always I'm there in your ♡ heart.



words by Catherine Prutton