Carey Hut with a star and crescent moon

I saw Boundary Hut in the distance after walking the morning in open country. I intended to have lunch there, 12km 3-4 hours and continue on to Carey's Hut for the night, a further 6km. Boundary Hut ended the Mavora Walkway and Mavora Lakes section hence boundary.



After lunch I headed to Carey’s Hut on a gravel undulating road or 4WD track. As I left Boundary Hut half a dozen dirt track riders on their bikes drove up and around the dunes, I had to jump off the track for them. Dusty on the road as another six came after them. Phew welcome to civilisation. Mt Mavora was on my right and the highest peak in my afternoon walk and was 1990m although I was clearly in its valley, yay no hills to climb. Careys Hut took only 1.5 hours because it was flatish. Carey was the station owners mistress and the hut was built for her or so it was rumoured.



The night sky was clear and full of stars. The slither moon was floating up there with the one star close by. Never on your own out here plenty to keep me company. Max and Becks turned up very late after skipping a few huts to catch me up. The hut book entries provide good information including intentions, it was so lovely to see them again.