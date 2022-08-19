Previous
Greenstone - Taipo Hut by sandradavies
Photo 875

Greenstone - Taipo Hut

I’m walking on my own again choosing not to be side tracked by the glorious great walks nearby but very tempting. I choose to walk my own walk with shorter days, that suits my ability perfectly.

It was an overcast morning; showers were likely but didn’t happen. Before each section I download a 10 day forecast due to no internet or regular updates during the section. Today it was mostly in beech forest, 10km walk but estimate time of 4-5 hours meaning the terrain would not be a walk in the park. It was muggy and warm through the beech forest. Spider webs in my face told me I was alone on the track. A large clearing appeared that marked the way to the Taipo Hut in a long terrace of tall tussock with the Mararoa River nearby.
Waratah markers were hard to find earlier but gee it was good to see them ahead.

This open land needs markers for successful navigation, the destination is only clear on a map, consulted only when needed.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
