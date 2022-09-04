Sign up
Photo 906
Marmalade
I saw the reflection of the Roses jam jar I used to bottle my marmalade and aha there's my photo for the day.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
4th September 2022 5:04pm
Tags
reflection
,
household
