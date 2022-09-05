Previous
Next
Lunch Break on Chapel Rd by sandradavies
Photo 908

Lunch Break on Chapel Rd

The view during my lunch break, looking over the Waikareao Estuary, from the other side of Chapel Rd. Local people will know this boat that seems to be the only subject that has resided there for ever.

I had a very long shopping list to tick off this afternoon after meeting with the kitchen designer to finalise the new kitchen details. The shopping list was lots of bits to continue decorating to get from all over town.

Yes another full-on project of renovating my home. I'm not a good shopper, the rain and cold was not pleasant either.

This little touch of gold was nice to have and it was great to leave the house that currently looks like a hoarders paradise.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise