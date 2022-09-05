Lunch Break on Chapel Rd

The view during my lunch break, looking over the Waikareao Estuary, from the other side of Chapel Rd. Local people will know this boat that seems to be the only subject that has resided there for ever.



I had a very long shopping list to tick off this afternoon after meeting with the kitchen designer to finalise the new kitchen details. The shopping list was lots of bits to continue decorating to get from all over town.



Yes another full-on project of renovating my home. I'm not a good shopper, the rain and cold was not pleasant either.



This little touch of gold was nice to have and it was great to leave the house that currently looks like a hoarders paradise.