Outside on dark by sandradavies
Photo 910

Outside on dark

The wind this morning was a strong blustery southerly. It was very cold as I opened the door to the delivery of my 3 bedheads. The guy almost got blown away as he hoisted one at a time on his shoulder and popped them inside.

My washing line was behaving badly as the washing stood up as gravity gave way to the wind.

After midday everything settled and I was able to get on with my 'to do' list. Just on dark I went outside for some fresh air and clear my head before putting trades and ordering stuff together for tomorrow.

And the sky was alive.
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
