Photo 914
New camera
I have enrolled in the local Polytech to do a 4-week full-time course in photography and needed a DSLR camera for it. So, I bought a second-hand Nikon D5500 with a 18-300 lens.
A big step up from my Canon EOSM50 and my cell phone.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
Album
2021 Current
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
8th September 2022 6:08pm
learning
