New camera by sandradavies
New camera

I have enrolled in the local Polytech to do a 4-week full-time course in photography and needed a DSLR camera for it. So, I bought a second-hand Nikon D5500 with a 18-300 lens.

A big step up from my Canon EOSM50 and my cell phone.

8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

SandraD

