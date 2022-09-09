Sign up
Photo 916
ERll
A very sad day, our Queen has died RIP. My tribute to a great example of a life of devotion and service.
This is a Coronation glass that was in my box ready to take to the charity shop. It got a wash and stood proud and tall for the photo. I'll now put it back in the cabinet.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
2
1
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike.
1166
photos
42
followers
55
following
250% complete
View this month »
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
9th September 2022 7:45am
Tags
queen
,
tradition
Boxplayer
ace
So sad, something to keep now.
September 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
A great keepsake for sure
September 8th, 2022
