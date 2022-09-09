Previous
ERll by sandradavies
Photo 916

ERll

A very sad day, our Queen has died RIP. My tribute to a great example of a life of devotion and service.

This is a Coronation glass that was in my box ready to take to the charity shop. It got a wash and stood proud and tall for the photo. I'll now put it back in the cabinet.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
250% complete

Boxplayer ace
So sad, something to keep now.
September 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
A great keepsake for sure
September 8th, 2022  
