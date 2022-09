96-round ‘Death Gun Salutes’

I phoned my son and asked if he would go and watch the Wellington Waterfront 96-gun salute and send me some pictures. It was a bit of a rush because it was to happen in 10 minutes just on dusk. No time to get ear plugs but off he went for his 5-minute walk.



He didn't realise it would take 16 minutes and be so loud as each round boomed out in honour of Queen Elizabeth.



Not my picture but his.