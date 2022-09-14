Previous
Nose in the pollen by sandradavies
Photo 926

These thumb size orchids are tiny and plentiful at the moment.

When no other photo options occur, there is always the garden to explore.
SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike.
