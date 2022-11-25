Previous
Next
Sharing by sandradavies
Photo 970

Sharing

A local fashion designer/retailer with respected caregiver sharing their learnt knowledge in the carpark.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise