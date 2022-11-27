Previous
Live in the moment by sandradavies
Photo 972

Live in the moment

Has anyone else lost all of their pictures? Hard drive dead! There must be a small benefit here.

Was I working too hard to minimalise?
Home renovations was not at fault either.
So now I have to really live in the moment.

Bullet points help to say EEEEEEEEEEK
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
266% complete

