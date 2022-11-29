Previous
Portrait 2 by sandradavies
Photo 974

Portrait 2

This gentleman felt left out so I captured him whilst working out my exposure triangle.

What I am learning is focus. Need to set it so it doesn't jump around. Work in progress.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
