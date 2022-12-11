Previous
Next
That chair by sandradavies
Photo 986

That chair

Someone moved my cheese. Same location someone is playing elf with that chair.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise