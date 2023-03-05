Previous
Next
Surplus to requirement by sandradavies
Photo 1089

Surplus to requirement

Packing boxes that have moved a few people's possessions in the recent past end their life in my car boot squashed down after the downpour overnight. All to be taken to the recycling station.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Quite a few there
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise