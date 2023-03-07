Previous
Next
Project Planning by sandradavies
Photo 1092

Project Planning

I'll be more than glad to end the renovation as project planner especially when supplies and service is so random. The board is now readable as I rub the big jobs off. Space between the lines!

Nearly there as the pretty stuff is happening.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise