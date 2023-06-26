Previous
Reflection - collaboration by sandradavies
Reflection - collaboration

Aunt Shirley in rollers, Mum Rose who put them there, sister Melanie watching and me arriving to the scene. This is an image my late brother took in the early 1960's in our sitting room.

There is so much to say as I was the collaborator to make sure the girls didn't scatter before the shot.

Unusual in many ways but still makes me smile. I found this among others in his album.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

