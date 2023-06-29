Sign up
Photo 1225
River reflection
Another shot of the pretty Katikati river that sits behind the main street. It was once the main highway to get to some of the early settlement. Today a pretty short walk.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
2021 Current
Canon EOS RP
20th June 2023 12:27pm
jun23
