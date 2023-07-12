Sign up
Photo 1238
Poppy
It's good to see a row of these colourful poppies thriving in the wind at the Rose Gardens. This one didn't have many neighbours.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1494
photos
46
followers
61
following
339% complete
View this month »
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
12th July 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
poppy
,
jul23
Leave a Comment
