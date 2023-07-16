Previous
Kowhai by sandradavies
Photo 1242

Kowhai

Another first of the season. These are small flowers in my small garden. They have personalities as they grow up and sideways leaning on each other.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year.
