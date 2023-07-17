Previous
Early cheer by sandradavies
Photo 1243

Early cheer

I don't know but I think this is early cheer. It was given to me and is the first to open in my garden. Very fragrant.
17th July 2023

SandraD

I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
