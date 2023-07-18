Previous
Colour in the walkway by sandradavies
Photo 1244

Colour in the walkway

This little walkway leads to the carpark and is usually a place you walk through very quickly. It has a couple of businesses; a cafe and a beauty salon, but the recycled kowhai is amazing.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
