Previous
Shag in the estuary by sandradavies
Photo 1249

Shag in the estuary

I liked the ripples on the water, the shag turned showing its straight neck.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise