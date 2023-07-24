Previous
Friends forever by sandradavies
Friends forever

We three ended our Te Araroa hike together early 2022 and today we had a catch-up. It was a slow walk up to the Otanewainuku Trig and lunch at the carpark. I'm so honoured these young ones want to spend time with me.


