Photo 1250
Friends forever
We three ended our Te Araroa hike together early 2022 and today we had a catch-up. It was a slow walk up to the Otanewainuku Trig and lunch at the carpark. I'm so honoured these young ones want to spend time with me.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
local
,
jul23
