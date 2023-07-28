Sign up
Previous
Photo 1254
Evening commute
I took this during my get pushed challenge shoot for low light, no flash and less than 1/10 ss. It was just on sunset at Barkes Corner.
I thought I met the challenge but my challenger
@mirroroflife
thought in my other get-pushed-573 shots, I'm not quite there. Perception and expectation I suppose is photographic license.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1517
photos
47
followers
57
following
343% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
26th July 2023 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
jul23
