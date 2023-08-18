Previous
Verya by sandradavies
Photo 1275

Verya

I only have one of these and I'm pleased with the colour, it brightens up the window looking outside.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise