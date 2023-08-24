Previous
A welcome seat by sandradavies
A welcome seat

This couch and cushions were found in the entrance at Taike e! in Gisborne. We went in to ask for information and directions. The meaning, “tāiki ē is a saying often used in speeches. It is used to signal that the group is united and ready to progress the purpose of them coming together”. The pronunciation is like “tie key e” with the “e” being said like the first “e” in “everyone”. Say it with feeling, and fairly slowly.

This organisation Tāiki e! helps to inspire, connect and empower others to shine in their own leadership and aroha. I found researching this name and place inspiring.
