Photo 1286
Under Tologa Bay Bridge
There is a road between Tologa Bay Bridge and piles of endless debris hauled off the beach. What remains is washed up regularly and remains above high tide.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year.
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Taken
17th August 2023 12:58pm
Tags
aug23
Dawn
ace
So much destruction
August 29th, 2023
