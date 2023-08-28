Esk Valley vines

During my visit last week, I tried not to capture the damage across the Hawkes Bay area made by the cyclone. But the acres and acres of vines that would usually be ready for a spring growth are still covered in debris and silt. I did want at least one shot and when I got out of the car the smell was not bad but certainly there.

Behind me a car was awkwardly parked up a tree and a caravan upside down. Images I'd rather not capture with respect to the massive work that has already been undertaken across the area.

My feeling leaving the area is they are still in the clean-up phase after many months and my heart breaks for the families and businesses across Esk Valley and inner suburbs where suburbs are all evacuated, waiting for what comes next.