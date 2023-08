Haumoana Beach

Last week we were driving to find old places of nostalgia with my friend and following her instructions we stopped and got out of the car at Haumoana Beach. It was starting to spit with rain when I took this picture of a seating spot. After the cyclone we imagined how it came to be there set up like this and decided it was where it ended after the devastating weather earlier in the year and rearranged by a walker. We discovered later this spot was right outside the place we were searching for.