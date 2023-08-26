Sign up
Previous
Photo 1283
The Dome Cinema staircase.
There’s lovely old-world charm in this building, the stairs were welcoming but we left before climbing them. We were peek-a-booing but decided not to watch that night's movie, it was an ethnic movie with subtitles, and we felt tired old ladies.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
aug23
