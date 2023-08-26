Previous
The Dome Cinema staircase. by sandradavies
The Dome Cinema staircase.

There’s lovely old-world charm in this building, the stairs were welcoming but we left before climbing them. We were peek-a-booing but decided not to watch that night's movie, it was an ethnic movie with subtitles, and we felt tired old ladies.
26th August 2023

