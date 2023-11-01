Sign up
Photo 1350
Waiting
You can tell the sun is shining because of the shadows. Waiting for the freight train to pass through The Strand Tauranga.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
1
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1629
photos
45
followers
56
following
370% complete
View this month »
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
2nd November 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov23
