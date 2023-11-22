Watching nature

Who doesn't love a home-grown peony? Mine flowers when it wants too, I watched it grow carefully in the garden. The cool nights last week sparked it off to a promise of a full bloom and so I picked it before that rain came. As a kid I was the one who picked flowers without thought and was often found with a bunch of daises in my fist. I continued to watch this one bloom in a wine glass on my kitchen bench, lovingly placed in warm water and a spoon of sugar. I continued to watch as each day with rain outside it opened more. And then today it showed its centre. I love to watch nature at this level.