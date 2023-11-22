Previous
Watching nature by sandradavies
Photo 1371

Watching nature

Who doesn't love a home-grown peony? Mine flowers when it wants too, I watched it grow carefully in the garden. The cool nights last week sparked it off to a promise of a full bloom and so I picked it before that rain came. As a kid I was the one who picked flowers without thought and was often found with a bunch of daises in my fist. I continued to watch this one bloom in a wine glass on my kitchen bench, lovingly placed in warm water and a spoon of sugar. I continued to watch as each day with rain outside it opened more. And then today it showed its centre. I love to watch nature at this level.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup collage !!
November 21st, 2023  
kali ace
mine has big buds about ready to burst, i grew it from seed, took many years to flower
November 21st, 2023  
SandraD ace
@kali66 what a great achievement from seed. The flowers need cool nights to burst out. Inside mine has done well, warm sweet water changed daily.
November 21st, 2023  
SandraD ace
@johnfalconer Thanks John. Playing with options.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise