Photo 3258
HI ALL
Cold but sunny day a couple of days ago. But very nice for brisk walks.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's. Much appreciated.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3258
photos
159
followers
118
following
CoroJo
ace
What a great image!! Love it.
January 17th, 2020
