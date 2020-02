MDINA CATHEDRAL – TOMBSTONE

This is one of the tombstones that cover the floor of the whole of Mdina Cathedral. It commemorates one of the Bishops who was head of the Catholic Church in Malta. The bishop was Vincenzo Labini (28 April 1735 – 30 April 1807) an Italian archbishop who served as Bishop of Malta from 1780 till 1807.

The whole floor of the cathedral is covered with tombstones - some of them very beautiful.

