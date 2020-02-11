MDINA CATHEDRAL – TOMBSTONES

One last shot from the Mdina Cathedral series.

The whole floor of the cathedral is covered with tomb stones. When I entered the cathedral sacristy I saw this glass-covered cabinet which showed the plan of the whole floor of the cathedral covered with tombstones. The glass was in two frames and I took a picture of both the left and the right side. At home I tried to merge the two pictures to show the whole plan. Not a perfect merge unfortunately but it will have to do.

We went to watch Michaela take part in a musical "Mama Mia"; she was outstanding in the part of Roxy. Took the camera but nobody was taking pictures and I was afraid to do so either.

