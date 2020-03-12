Previous
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2) by sangwann
Photo 3313

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2)

Rome holiday – day 2
The vast garderns of Villa d’Este, Tivoli, were amazing with all the flowing water and fountains. This is a shot I took of Christine (my wife) and Mary Grace (my sister) near one of the fountains.
Foe those interested to know - we were very lucky going at the time we did. The pandemic had not started yet and only a few cases had been detected in Italy but not around Rome. We took face masks with as a precaution but never wore them just like everyone else in Rome except one or two random persons. WE, especially the wives were preoccupied about the whole thing and Christine even wanted to give it up but we had a great time and, thanks to God, the four of us returned home safe and sound.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Casablanca ace
Glad your trip was successful and you didn't catch the virus. What a sweet picture. Love that curtain of water behind the ladies smiling faces.
March 12th, 2020  
