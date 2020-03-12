WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2)

Rome holiday – day 2

The vast garderns of Villa d’Este, Tivoli, were amazing with all the flowing water and fountains. This is a shot I took of Christine (my wife) and Mary Grace (my sister) near one of the fountains.

Foe those interested to know - we were very lucky going at the time we did. The pandemic had not started yet and only a few cases had been detected in Italy but not around Rome. We took face masks with as a precaution but never wore them just like everyone else in Rome except one or two random persons. WE, especially the wives were preoccupied about the whole thing and Christine even wanted to give it up but we had a great time and, thanks to God, the four of us returned home safe and sound.

